Shinde claims support of 37 Sena MLAs, crosses requirement for anti-defection

Mumbai: Three more Shiv Sena MLAs reached Guwahati in Assam to join the rebel camp led by cabinet minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra comprising of Shiv Sena, Nation Congress Party and Congress has been facing a political storm ever since Shinde claimed the support of almost two-thirds of Sena's MLAs in the legislature, the figure required to form government without .

Deepak Kesakar (MLA from Sawantwadi), Mangesh Kudalkar (Chembur) and Sada Sarvankar (Dadar) took a morning flight from Mumbai to Guwahati, a close associate of Shinde said.

On Wednesday evening, four MLAs, including Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil, had flown to Guwahati. Shinde will consult the MLAs with him and then decide when to return to Mumbai, his associate said.

With this Shinde has managed to reach the two-third mark required for not being penalised under the anti-defection law.

He had given a letter to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's deputy speaker, signed by 35 Sena MLAs, replacing Sunil Prabhu with Bharat Gogavale as the chief whip of the Shiv Sena legislature party.

Shinde has maintained that while the NCP and the Congress were growing stronger in the MVA alliance, the Shiv Sena, which heads the governing bloc, and its workers were getting systematically weakened.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night vacated his official residence, hours after reaching out to Shiv Sena dissidents with an emotional appeal and offering to quit, even as rebel leader Shinde remained defiant and insisted the party should walk out of the "unnatural" ruling alliance MVA, and claimed the support of "enough number" of MLAs.

The CM had moved out of 'Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai, and shifted to Matoshree, the Thackeray family's private bungalow in suburban Bandra, amid high drama as the Shiv Sena asserted he will not resign in the wake of rebellion by Shinde, who is camping with rebel MLAs in Guwahati.

Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. File Photo: PTI

The numbers game

The Shiv Sena, which heads the MVA government, has 55 MLAs, followed by allies NCP (53) and the Congress (44) in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly where the current simple majority mark is 144. The BJP has 106 seats in the assembly and independents hold 13 seats.

The Shinde camp now has 37 out of 55 Sena MLAs on its side which is number required to split the party without facing anti-defection law.

The anti-defection law provides for the disqualification of MLAs who quit party voluntarily after being elected under its ticket. Indepoendent MLAs are also prohibited from joining any oarty after winning the election under this law. However, the law is not applicable if the number of MLAs who leave the party constitute two-thirds of the party's strength in the legislature.

