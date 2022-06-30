Eknath Shinde to be Maharashtra CM; Oath at 7:30 pm

Mumbai: Springing a surprise, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced that rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The dramatic announcement came after Fadnavis and Shinde met Governor B S Koshyari at Raj Bhavan.

It was considered a foregone conclusion that Fadnavis will become the CM for the third time, in alliance with the Shinde-led Sena rebels.

However, the BJP chieftain made clear that he will not be part of the Eknath Shinde-led ministry. "I will support it from outside," Fadnavis said.

This comes despite the BJP enjoying the support of 106 MLAs, a considerable number in the 288-member House.

Instead, BJP has extended support to Shinde's group to ensure that it was a Sainik that helmed Maharashtra.

"Fadnavis could have become CM going by the numbers but he showed a big heart and I thank him," Shinde said.

"The new government in Maharashtra will get the backing of PM Modi, Amit Shah and J P Nadda," he added.

Shinde also reiterated that though he and several MLAs broke away from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance led by Uddhav Thackeray, they are indeed Shiv Sainiks and will remain in Shiv Sena.

With this, BJP has quelled the obvious labelling that it has once again used money and muscle to wrest power had Fadnavis became the chief minister again. Instead, the saffron clan has, for once, emerged as the benevolent facilitator, one that helped restore Shiv Sena to its true identity.

"This was not a battle for power but for principles and Hindutva ideology," Fadnavis said.

There was unrest in the Shiv Sena ranks as an alliance with Congress and NCP was an insult to the mandate of the 2019 Assembly polls when Sena and BJP had fought the polls together, he added.

"Uddhav Thackeray aligned with parties (Congress and NCP) whom (Sena founder) Bal Thackeray opposed all his life." It was this rift that eventually saw the MVA alliance collapsing, Fadnavis claimed.

Shinde will be sworn in as CM at Raj Bhavan at 7.30 pm on Thursday. The cabinet expansion will take place later. It is understood that Sena (rebels) as well as BJP MLAs and some independents will be sworn in as ministers during the expansion.