Udaipur murder: Two accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

Udaipur: A local court on Thursday sent the two men accused of killing a tailor here to 14-day judicial custody for an identification parade, an official said.

The accused, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who allegedly murdered Kanhaiya Lal in his shop on Tuesday, were brought in a police van with their faces covered and were produced in the court in the evening amid tight security.

The official said that the court sent both the accused to judicial custody.

Public prosecutor Kapil Todawat told reporters that the police, while reserving their right to seek police remand, sought judicial custody for the accused for identification parade and the court ordered to send them to judicial custody till July 13.

Todawat said that the police remand will be sought after identification parade.

The court asked the accused about some injuries visible on their bodies and they told the court that they already had the injuries, the public prosecutor said, adding that their behaviour was normal.

They were behaving as if they have done nothing. This is a serious and surprising thing, he said.

Meanwhile, several lawyers gathered on the court premises in large numbers in the evening and started shouting slogans demanding death penalty to both the accused.

Riaz and Ghouse allegedly hacked Kanhaiya to death with a cleaver at his shop near Hathi Pole in Udaipur and later posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.

They were caught in Rajsamand district's Bhim area hours after the crime while they were riding a motorcycle.