Delhi police nab man who shot Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala from close range

PTI
Published: July 04, 2022 07:58 PM IST
Sidhu Moosewala killers
Ankit Sirsa and Sachin Bhiwani, accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, after they were arrested by the Delhi Police special cell in New Delhi on Monday. PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: Two more people, including the one who shot popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala from a close range, have been arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell, officials said on Monday.

With this, the city police has so far arrested five people in connection with the case, they said.

The Delhi Police arrested Ankit and Sachin Bhiwani Sunday night. The two wanted criminals belong to Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang alliance, they said.

According to police, Ankit was one of the shooters involved in the killing of Moosewala, while Bhiwani was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters.

A senior police officer said Bhiwani, a native of Haryana, handles the operations of Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan. He is also wanted in a case at Churu in Rajasthan.

Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H G S Dhaliwal said after the initial arrests made in the case, multiple teams were working extensively to nab those involved in providing logistical support, weapons and hideout facilities to them.

"Our teams conducted raids in six states, including Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi. Our teams continued to work on the leads received and developed them diligently.

PTI07_04_2022_000219B
An undated photo of Ankit Sirsa, accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, provided by Delhi Police Special Cell. PTI

"On Sunday, at around 11 pm, our team apprehended Ankit who shot at Moosewala from close range. His associate Sachin Bhiwani was also arrested," he said.

Bhiwani provided the shooters all support before and after the incident, the officer said.

He also said that Ankit, a resident of Sersa village in Haryana, is also named in two other cases of attempt to murder in Rajasthan.

A 9 mm pistol along with 10 live cartridges, a 30 mm pistol with nine live cartridges, three police uniforms of Punjab Police and two mobile handsets along with a dongle and SIM card have been seized from their possession, police said.

Last month, the Special Cell arrested three people, including two shooters, in connection with the killing of Moosewala.

The accused were identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana; Kashish (24), also from the state's Jhajjar district; and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.  

