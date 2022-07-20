'Legally constituted govt', SC sides with Shinde in plea against disqualification

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs raise many constitutional questions which require consideration by a larger bench.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana directed the parties to formulate issues which require examination by a larger bench by July 27.

"After hearing the counsels it has been agreed that some issues may, if necessary, be referred to a larger bench also. Keeping in mind the same, to enable the parties to frame the issues, let them file the same preferably by next Wednesday," the bench also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli said.

The matter will now be heard on August 1.

The bench also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli was hearing five pending peas about the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.