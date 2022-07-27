TN Plus-Two boy found Math, Biology hard, commits suicide

Chennai: Yet another suicide rocked Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, when a Class 12 boy was found dead at his home in Sivaganga district.

With this, five students have taken their own lives in the past two weeks, with four among them happening in the last two days.

According to police, the boy left a suicide note in which he said he couldn't cope with Math and Biology in school.

Earlier in the day, reports of a Class 11 girl committing suicide in Sivakasi in nearby Virudhunagar district had come out. Though police did not recover any suicide note, it is learnt that she suffered from chronic, severe stomach aches. A detailed investigation is underway in the case.

The Sivakasi death was reported hours after a Class 12 girl student was found dead in Cuddalore district. In her suicide note, which ran four pages, the girl wrote she was taking her own life due to her inability to fulfil IAS aspirations imposed on her by parents.

On July 13, a Class 12 student of a private school at Kallakurichi died after she jumped from the top of the hostel. Soon, the girl's relatives and locals in the area launched a massive protest, which later turned into a riot, with school property being vandalised and vehicles being torched. Police arrested five people, including the school principal and two teachers, in the case after they found a note which accused the teachers of harassing her mentally for not doing well in studies. A detailed investigation is under way in that incident as well.

A week later another Class 12 student killed herself in Tiruvallur district. The student of the Sacred Heart Girls Higher Secondary School was found dead at her hostel on July 25. However, no suicide note was recovered.

CM warns of strict action

The State government is concerned about the recurrence of such incidents. Chief Minister M K Stalin warned that strict action would be taken against those who abuse children sexually, mentally and physically.

The high court has ordered that deaths in educational institutions be probed by the Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department.