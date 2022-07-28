Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Two men arrested in BJP youth wing leader murder case: Karnataka Police

PTI
Published: July 28, 2022 04:35 PM IST
PTI07_27_2022_000267B
Bellare: Mortal remains of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettar, who was allegedly murdered on Tuesday at his hometown, being taken for his last rites, in Bellare, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Topic | India

Mangaluru: Karnataka police on Thursday arrested two persons from Dakshina Kannada district in connection with the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar.

The arrested accused have been identified as Zakir (29) from Savanoor in Haveri district and Mohammed Shafiq (27) from Bellare, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane said.

Police said the two accused are allegedly behind the conspiracy to murder Nettar.

RELATED ARTICLES

Earlier, addressing reporters in Sullia taluk of the district, ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar, who visited Bellare and took stock of the situation, said the probe is underway from all angles.

Kumar said six teams have been formed with the help of Mangaluru city police commissioner and Udupi police.

Praveen Nettar, 32, was hacked to death by unidentified motorbike-borne assailants at Bellare in Sullia taluk on Tuesday night. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader was running a broiler shop at Bellare near Puttur.

The killing led to tension and protests at several places in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday with instances of stone-pelting and police lathi-charge being reported.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.