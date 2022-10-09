Cong prez poll: 67 booths set up for Kharge vs Tharoor contest

New Delhi: With the date of withdrawal of nominations ending on Saturday for the Congress presidential poll, the party now has two contestants -- Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge – who will battle it out for the top position of the grand old party on October 17.

A total of 67 booths have been set up in all the states, the party's central election authority (CEA) has said.

Madhusudan Mistry, Chairman of the CEA, said, "There will be a booth in AICC as well for senior leaders, working committee members and all those whose identity card is from a different state but are staying in Delhi. If they write to us that they want to vote in Delhi, then we will make arrangements here as well. They can also vote here in AICC."

A camp booth will be set up for Rahul Gandhi and others who are participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"The candidates can now officially begin campaigning, though it's been going on ever since they filed their nomination. Technically, according to the Constitution, we have to provide them with a seven-day withdrawal period," said Mistry.

The election will take place on October 17 in every state capital between 10 am and 4 pm.

The vote will be by secret ballot. All ballet boxes will be brought to the AICC headquarters and then, on October 19, the result will be declared.