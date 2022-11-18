Malayalam
India's first privately developed rocket launched successfully

PTI
Published: November 18, 2022 10:01 AM IST Updated: November 18, 2022 12:10 PM IST
Mission Prarambh all set for launch. Photo: Twitter/@isro
Topic | India

Sriharikota: India's maiden private rocket, Vikram-S, carrying three satellites lifted off from the spaceport here on Friday. The vehicle is named as a tribute to the father of India's space programme, Vikram Sarabhai.

The 6-metre tall launch vehicle lifted off at 11.30 am. It has been developed by Skyroot Aerospace.

The three satellites riding piggyback on the rocket are from Chennai-based start-up SpaceKidz, Andhra Pradesh-based N-SpaceTech and Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab.

Symbolising a new start, the mission has been named 'Prarambh' (the beginning).

Developed by four-year-old startup Skyroot Aerospace, the event marks the private sector's maiden foray into the launch vehicle segment after the space segment was thrown open to private players in 2020.

The 6-metre tall Vikram-S will soar to an altitude of around 81 km following its launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

