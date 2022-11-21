Malayalam
Mehrauli murder: Cops recover human jaw during probe, seek dentist's help

Published: November 21, 2022 07:37 PM IST
Mehrauli Murder: Aftab used Shraddha's Insta till June.
Shraddha Walkar (left) moved from Mumbai to Delhi with Aaftab Amin Poonawala earlier this year and they were staying at a flat in South Delhi's Mehrauli.
New Delhi: Delhi Police has recovered a human jaw during searches for the remains of Shraddha Walkar and approached a dentist here in a bid to ascertain whether it is of the 27-year-old murder victim.

The dentist, who did not wish to be named, said he wanted more information to arrive at a conclusion.

"The police came today. They had a picture of the jaw which they recovered during the investigation. I asked them to get an X-ray from the Mumbai-based doctor who treated the woman, for a root canal treatment or so. Without an X-ray, it is very difficult to identify," he said.

Walkar moved from Mumbai to Delhi with Aaftab Amin Poonawala (28) earlier this year and they were staying at a flat in South Delhi's Mehrauli.

At the flat, Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks before dumping them across the city over several days.

Police had on Sunday found parts of a skull and some bones in a nearby forest area. As part of their search operation to recover more remains, a pond in South Delhi's Maidangarhi is also being drained.

