Confident that results will be in our favour: HP Cong chief Pratibha Singh

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Thursday exuded confidence that the assembly election results will be in favour of her party even as the counting of votes for 68 seats in the state was underway.

Pratibha Singh, wife of former chief minister late Virbhadra Singh, said the Congress is hoping to win at least 40 to 42 seats.

"We are confident that results will be in favour of the Congress and we will form the government," she told reporters.

According to the latest trends given by Election Commission, the Congress was leading in 34 seats, followed by the BJP in 31 seats. Independent candidates were ahead in three seats.

Counting of votes began at 8 am and the ruling BJP is hoping to retain power.

Pratibha Singh, who is the MP from Mandi, said issues raised by the Congress such as those pertaining to women, Old Pension Scheme and unemployment struck a chord with voters.

On Wednesday, she had indicated that Holly Lodge the family's ancestral home remained interested in the chief minister's post if the party won the assembly election.

Virbhadra Singh died last year.

His MLA son Vikramaditya contested the November 12 polls from Shimla Rural.

If the party picks Pratibha Singh for the post in case of a win, she would need to be elected to the assembly within six months.

The other chief ministerial aspirants in the Congress are Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Congress campaign committee head Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, and former ministers Asha Kumari, Kaul Singh and Ram Lal Thakur.