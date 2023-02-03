Parliament adjourned for the day due to Opposition's protest over Adani issue

New Delhi: Proceedings in both houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day on Friday as Opposition members raised slogans demanding a discussion and a joint parliamentary committee probe into the fraud-allegation-triggered rout in Adani Group company stocks.

Soon after Lok Saba met for the day, Opposition members were on their feet shouting slogans and demanding a probe into the tanking of the Adani Group scrips and sought a probe into the business practices of the corporate giant.

Speaker Om Birla appealed to members to stop their protests and participate in the discussions.

However, an unrelenting Opposition continued their protests and sloganeering, forcing the speaker to adjourn the proceedings till 2 pm.

After the House met for the second time in the day, opposition members continued with their demand.

Amid sloganeering, Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the Chair, allowed the laying of parliamentary papers in the House.

Agarwal also appealed to Opposition members to go back to their seats and allow discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

As protest continued, he adjourned Lok Sabha for the day.

In Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected 15 adjournment notices filed by members of various opposition parties to discuss the Adani Group issue in the wake of allegations made against the conglomerate by a US-based short seller.

Following uproar by the opposition members demanding a discussion on the Adani issue, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2.30 pm

Soon after the afternoon session of the Upper House resumed, opposition members continued their demand while Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urged the members to maintain order and allow the business of the House to be taken up.

However, the unrelenting opposition members continued their protest following which, the Chairman adjourned the proceedings of the House for the day.