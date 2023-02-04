Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Jamia violence case: Court discharges student activist Sharjeel Imam

PTI
Published: February 04, 2023 12:34 PM IST
INDIA-CITIZENSHIP/PROTESTS-STUDENT
Sharjeel Imam. Photo: File Image
Topic | India

New Delhi: A court here on Saturday discharged student activists Sharjeel Imam and Asif Iqbal Tanha in the Jamia violence case.

Additional Sessions Judge Arul Verma discharged them in a case registered at the Jamia Nagar police station in 2019. A detailed order in the matter is awaited.

RELATED ARTICLES

However, Imam will continue to remain in jail as he is an accused in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Police had registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, in connection with the communal violence that erupted aft

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.