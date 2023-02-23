Congress leader Pawan Khera deboarded at Delhi airport

Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera was asked to deplane at Delhi airport on Thursday by low-cost airline IndiGo, when he was boarding a plane to Raipur.

As per reports, the airline said it can't fly a passenger who has an FIR filed against him and demanded to check his luggage.

Protesting the airline's action, other Congress leaders who were with him, including Supriya Shrinate and Randeep Singh Surjewala also deboarded and launched a protest at the airport.

Supriya, also tweeted about the same, asking "What sort of high-handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order?"

The case against Khera

PM's Modi's full name is Narendra Damodardas Modi, with the middle name Damodardas standing for his father's name, a common practice in many parts of the country. Recently, Khera referred to Modi as Narendra 'Gautamdas' Modi, referring to the PM's connection with Gautam Adani.

On Tuesday, Delhi BJP staged a protest near Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's residence, demanding an apology over Khera's "disgraceful" remark.

Several BJP leaders and workers, including Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva, were detained by the police while they were marching towards Sonia Gandhi's residence.

Sachdeva, who was leading the protest, said Khera's words reflect the character of the Congress.

"The disgraceful words used by Khera show his and Congress' character. He should be removed from Congress and Sonia Gandhi should apologise for his conduct."

The ruling party has accused him of making fun of the prime minister and his late father.