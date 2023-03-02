Kohima/Shillong/Agartala: 48-year-old lawyer-activist Hekani Jakhalu from NDPP made history on Thursday as she became the first woman MLA from Nagaland from Dimapur-III seat.

Salhoutuonuo Kruse of NDPP also won from the West Angami seat in the State. Nagaland had four women candidates contesting in the Assembly Elections this time.

Supporters of various parties gather outside a counting centre awaiting results of Meghalaya Assembly elections, in Ri Bhoi district on March 2, 2023. Photo: PTI/Trideep Lahkar

Tripura CM Manik Saha also won from Town Bordowali constituency, after enjoying a consistent lead from the beginning of the counting.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has all but retained Tripura after witnessing an exciting election battle. With 31 seats required to secure an absolute majority, the BJP is leading comfortably in 30 seats, making it the single largest party in the state. The BJP's ally IPFT is also leading in one seat.



Election officials counting votes in Tripura. Photo: PTI.

Meanwhile, the CPM-Congress alliance is leading in 18 seats -- CPM (13) and Congress (5).

Nagaland | The counting of votes for the #NagalandAssemblyElections2023 will begin at 8 am; Visuals from counting centre at Deputy Commissioner's office in Kohima pic.twitter.com/XdT0sWc4e9 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023

The Tipra Motha Party, floated by erstwhile royal family member Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, is leading in 12 seats. An independent candidate is primed to win one seat in Tripura.

In Nagaland, the BJP-NDPP alliance is leading with 40 seats while in Meghalaya, the ruling NPP is on top in 26 seats.



BJP workers gather outside the party office during counting of votes for Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Photo: PTI

Stakes are high for the BJP as results so far shows that it has deepened its roots in Tripura, a Left bastion captured by the party in 2018, and made further inroads in Nagaland.

NPP leads in Meghalaya

NPP's Sniawbhalang Dhar has won the Nartiang seat by 2,123 votes, defeating Congress candidate Emlang Laloo in Meghalaya. The ruling NPP in is leading in 26 seats.

Tipra Motha, the kingmaker of Tripura

Tipra Motha, a regional party floated by Pradoyt Kishore Manikya Debbarma, scion of the erstwhile royal family, is set to play a key role in the formation of the next government in Tripura.

As the counting progressed, Tipra Motha was leading in 12 assembly constituencies out of 20 reserved for Scheduled Tribe categories, denting the hopes of the ruling BJP and the Left-Congress combine of sailing through.



The BJP-IPFT alliance, according to the latest trends, is leading from 30 seats, one short of the magic figure in the 60-member Assembly.



The opposition Left-Congress combine is leading in 17 seats.



Initial trends indicate that Tipra Motha is set to substantially eat into the BJP's vote share in the state's tribal belts.

BJP leads in Nagaland

BJP candidate P Bashangmongba Chang wins Tuensang Sadar-I seat of Nagaland by 5,644 votes over nearest rival Toyang Chang of NCP. The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance is leading in 25 seats in the Nagaland Assembly election as per early trends, the Election Commission of India said on Thursday.

Counting of votes for the 59 Nagaland Assembly seats started at 8 am with postal ballots followed by EVMs.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) was ahead in 18 seats while its alliance partner the BJP was leading in seven seats, the EC said. The NDPP and BJP fought the election on a 40:20 seat sharing agreement.

(With inputs from PTI)

