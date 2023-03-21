Earthquake tremors felt in North India

New Delhi: People in several parts of North India felt earthquake tremors on Tuesday night after 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolted Hindy Kush region of Afghanistan. According to reports, people rushed out of their houses after feeling strong tremors in Sri Nagar and Delhi.

No casulties or damage has been reported so far.

According to the US Geological Services, the 6.5 magnitude quake had an epicentre 40 km south by south east of Afghanistan's Jurm. It occurred at a depth of nearly 190 km.

India's National Centre for Seismology mapped it at 6.6 magnitude, and at 10.17.27 p.m. (IST) with the epicentre at 133 km south by south east of Fayzabad in northern Afghanistan.

However, the tremors were felt strongly across north India, from Kashmir to Delhi-NCR and reports poured in on social media about people reporting fans and appliances swaying due to the strong tremors while many ran out of their houses.

Latest reports confirmed that earthquake stroke several countries in the South Asia including Pakistan.

(with inputs from IANS)