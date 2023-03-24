Rajya Sabha reconvenes amid uproar by ruling opposition members

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings have recommenced after a brief adjournment during the pre-lunch session on Friday, following uproar from both ruling BJP and opposition members. The commotion was caused by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement regarding democracy and a request for an investigation into allegations against the Adani Group.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the House is in "disorder from both sides" before adjourning the proceedings till 2.30 pm.

MPs from both sides shouted slogans in support of their demand after Dhankhar rejected 14 notices under Rule 267, seeking discussion on issues being raised after setting aside the business of the day.

The chairman tried to restore order but adjourned proceedings as MPs continued to shout slogans.

Earlier, Dhankhar read out the notices received under Rule 267.

Congress MPs Kumar Ketkar and Syed Nasir Hussain wanted to discuss the need to constitute a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to investigate charges of corporate fraud, political corruption, stock market manipulation and financial mismanagement against the Adani Group.

Their colleague Pramod Tiwari wanted a discussion on the government failure to constitute the JPC to investigate allegations made by US short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani group.

Rajneet Ranjan and Jebi Mather Hisham (both Congress) wanted a discussion on the government's alleged role in promoting interests of the Adani Group, including through inaction on serious charges, illegal coal mines allocation, and amending rules and regulations to allow bidding of six airports.

K C Venugopal (Cong) wanted to discuss government's silence on serious charges against the Adani Group and promotion of business interest of the conglomerate through negotiations with foreign countries for big budget projects.

Amee Yajnik and Neeraj Dangi (Cong) wanted a discussion on government failure to constitute a JPC and the government's role in promoting business of the Adani Group.

While Abdul Wahab (IUML) wanted a discussion on the Adani issue, Sanjay Singh (AAP) sought a debate on allotment of coal mines to the Adani Group in violation of Supreme Court rules resulting in "loss of lakhs of crores of rupees to the exchequer" and alleged fraud committed through shell companies opened in Mauritius.

AAP's Raghav Chaddha wanted to discuss government failure to put a strong case before Interpol leading to withdrawal of red corner notices against fugitive Muhul Choksi.

Elamaram Kareem (CPI-M) wanted discussion on allegations made by Hindenburg against the Adani Group while Binoy Viswam (CPI) sought constitution of a JPC.

CPI's Santosh Kumar P demanded a discussion on government failure to constitute a JPC

The chairman went on to state that there was only "part compliance" with the requirements for admission of notice under Rule 267.

"I can assure you that as and when there will be a notice fully compliant with the requirement of Rule 267, it will for sure receive my earnest consideration and a deliberated response," he said, adding, "In this situation, I am helpless and cannot accede to the requests."

(With inputs from PTI.)