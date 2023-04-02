Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi to appeal against prison sentence on Monday

Surat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will challenge in Surat's sessions court his recent conviction in a criminal defamation case by a magistrate court on Monday, reported Manorama News.

Rahul was disqualified from Parliament after the court awarded him a two-year sentence by the Surat magistrate court on a 2019 case.

In the case filed by Gujarat politician Purnesh Modi, it was alleged that Rahul insulted the Modi caste saying 'all thieves have Modi surname.'

In his plea, Gandhi will ask the sessions court to set aside the magistrate's order convicting him and also will request for an interim stay on the conviction, until the matter is disposed of, said reports.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday had said that a legal team was working on the case in which Gandhi was convicted.



Kharge said that the party was ready to face the matter "politically and legally", and also criticised the Central government for disqualifying Rahul Gandhi "in haste".

The Congress president termed the disqualification as "vengeance".

As a mark of protest against the disqualification of Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, and to press its demand for a probe into the allegations of fraud levelled against the Adani Group, the Congress launched the 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' across the country against the Centre.

Yet another defamation case was also filed against Rahul Gandhi recently, over his alleged remark that RSS are the 21st century Kauravas. He is said to have made the remark during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana in January.

(With inputs from IANS)