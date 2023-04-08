Flight security compromised again: Drunk flyer attempts to open emergency exit mid-air

Bengaluru: A drunk passenger was arrested on Saturday after he tried to open the emergency exit of an Indigo flight, mid-air.

30-year-old Pratheek from Kanpur, who was travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru on flight 6E-308 on Friday seated in 18F, attempted to open the flap of the emergency exit, said police.

A case was registered on a complaint by a crew member under section 290 and 336 of the IPC and 11(A) of the Aircraft Act.

Indigo Airlines too said in a statement that a passenger travelling on flight 6E 308 from Delhi to Bengaluru tried opening the flap of the emergency exit in an inebriated state.

"On noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight and the unruly passenger was handed over to CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru," Indigo said.

(With PTI inputs)