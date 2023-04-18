'Missing' Mukul Roy found; arrives in Delhi after son raises alarm

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy has been reportedly landed in Delhi when his family members claimed that he is missing since late Monday evening. His son Subhragshu also lodged a complaint with Kolkata's NSCBI Airport Police Station last night, said reports.



NDTV reported that they have obtained visuals of Roy at Delhi airport. When asked about his purpose for the visit, the TMC leader told the media that he has special work in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the complaint of his son created much buzz as it was rumoured that he is visiting Delhi with political intentions.

"Till now I am unable to contact my father. He is untraceable," his son Subhragshu, a TMC leader, said on Monday.

Roy's close aides said he was scheduled to fly to Delhi Monday evening and land at the airport at around 9 am. They also claimed that the leader is untraceable.

Roy, a former number two in the TMC, joined BJP in 2017 following differences with the party leadership. He was made BJP national vice president.

Roy won the 2021 assembly polls on a BJP ticket and later returned to the TMC after the results were announced.

(With PTI inputs)