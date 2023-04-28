No yellow fever vaccine card; 25 Malayalis evacuated from Sudan stuck at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru: Evacuated safely from strife-torn Sudan, 25 Malayalis were a stone's throw away from home when trouble came calling.

The passengers, who reached Bengaluru from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, are stuck at the airport because they do not possess a yellow fever vaccine card.

Airport authorities informed them they would not be allowed to leave without the certificate. Those who haven't been administered the vaccine will have to go into quarantine for five days at their own expense.

"We are people who ran away with our lives. None of us has the financial capacity at present to bear the cost of quarantine in Bengaluru," said a Malayali in the group.

As per reports, those who reached other airports, including Mumbai, were allowed to leave without the requirement of a vaccine certificate.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan tweeted that Operation Kaveri, the Indian Government's mission to bring back Indians stuck in Sudan, where the military and paramilitary forces are at war with each other, is going on vigorously.

The third flight carrying 392 people reached Delhi from Jeddah on Friday. The minister clarified that Operation Kaveri will continue until all those who want to return are brought home safely.