Karnataka elections: Violent incidents reported in at least 3 places

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 10, 2023 03:02 PM IST
At least three cases of violence has been reported. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

Bengaluru: Police sources said that violent incidents were reported from at least three places during polling to the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday.

Several angry villagers destroyed some electronic voting machines, VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines and damaged the vehicles of polling officers at Masabinal village in Basavana Bagewadi taluk of Vijayapura district, after "rumours" that the officials were "changing" the EVMs and VVPATs.

In Padmanabhanagar constituency in Bengaluru, some youth armed with sticks attacked their political rivals in a polling booth at Papaiah Garden. They went on a rampage in which a few women who were standing in queue to vote sustained injuries, the sources said.

At Sanjeevarayanakote in Ballari district, some Congress and the BJP workers came to blows.

(With PTI inputs)

