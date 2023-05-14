Cyclone Mocha to make landfall today

Dhaka: The Cyclonic storm 'Mocha' is expected to make landfall on Sunday along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Bangladesh and Myanmar were bracing on Sunday as an extremely severe cyclone was set to hit their coastal areas.

UN agencies and aid workers prepositioned tons of dry food and dozens of ambulances with mobile medical teams in sprawling refugee camps in Bangladesh with more than 1 million Rohingya who fled persecution in Myanmar.

West Bengal government has also taken precautionary measures to combat possible devastation by Cyclone Mocha and has shifted residents of low lying and coastal areas of the state to safe shelters, an official said on Friday.

Tarpaulins, drinking water pouches, milk powder, dry food, baby food and medicines have been sent to the safe shelters at the low lying coastal areas of Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts and some areas of the Sundarbans, he said. Eight search and rescue units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached Digha in Purba Medinipur district on Thursday night, he added.

Bangladesh and Myanmar brace for impact

The camps at Cox's Bazar are in the path of Cyclone Mocha, which was closing in on the coast of southeastern Bangladesh and Myanmar with wind speeds of up to 220 kilometers (135 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 240 kph (150 mph), the Indian Meteorological Department said late on Saturday.

It's projected to make landfall between Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar.

Bangladesh, with more than 160 million people, has prepared more than 1,500 cyclone shelters. The navy said it's keeping ready 21 ships, maritime patrol aircraft and helicopters for rescue and relief operations.

In Myanmar, rains and winds were picking up since Friday and prompted more than 10,000 people in villages around Sittwe in Rakhine state to seek shelter in sturdy buildings including monasteries, temples and schools, said Lin Lin, the chairman of the Myittar Yaung Chi charity foundation.

Currently, about 20 places have been arranged for people to stay in Sittwe. But because there were more people than we expected, there was not enough food for the next day. We are still trying to get it, he said.

The World Health Organisation put 40 ambulances and 33 mobile medical teams on standby at Cox's Bazar, the agency's spokesperson Margaret Harris said.

Authorities in Bangladesh said heavy rains from the cyclone could trigger landslides in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar and three other hilly districts Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari.

Both Indian and Bangladesh authorities said they were expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Andaman Sea, parts of India's remote northeast, and across Bangladesh from Saturday night.

Climate scientists say cyclones can now retain their energy for many days, such as Cyclone Amphan in eastern India in 2020, which continued to travel over land as a strong cyclone and caused extensive devastation.

As long as oceans are warm and winds are favourable, cyclones will retain their intensity for a longer period, Koll said.

Cyclones are among the most devastating natural disasters in the world, especially if they affect densely populated coastal regions in South Asia.

