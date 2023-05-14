DK or Siddaramaiah? Cong legislators' meet to choose Karnataka CM today

Bengaluru: All eyes are on a key meeting scheduled today of the newly chosen legislative members of the Congress in Karnataka after the grand old party registered a resounding victory in the assembly elections, ousting the BJP from the South.

The meeting of legislators shall zero in on the next chief minister in the southern state: former CM and immensely popular Siddaramaiah, and KPCC chief and paty's chief organiser in the state D K Shivakumar top the list of contenders.

While hints are out in favour of Siddaramaiah, a major section of party workers want Shivakumar to take up the all-important post. The party high command will take a final decision only after obtaining the opinions of the MLAs at the meeting to be held in Bengaluru.

The Congress ledership in Karnataka has already received a direction from the high command to pick the CM candidate and other ministers in a coordinated manner and not wash dirty linen in public, which 'will take the sheen out of the victory that gave the party a new lease of life at the national level'.

Differences amongst paty members and leaders should be discussed and resolved amicably within the party, the high command has directed, according to sources.

The names of both Siddaramaiah and D K cropped up soon after the Congress achieved a landslide victory in the 16th assembly elections, bagging the majority of 136 seats. However, Siddaramaiah is more likely to take up the chief minister’s mantle, a source privy to the developments said -- the high command is also in favour of Siddaramaiah, who declared the just concluded polls as his last to be contested.

However, if the demand to include D K in the cabinet comes up during the key meeting of MLAs to be held at a private hotel in Bengaluru, then the kingmaker will be given the post of the deputy CM or Home Minister, according to the source.

The sharp political tactics of D K and popularity of Siddaramaiah paved the way for the historical victory of Congress in Karnataka.

Neverthless, the hugely popular Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi that traversed Karnataka provided the much needed momentum for the party during the initial days of the campaign.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal held several rounds of talks on Saturday to decide who should be the next chief minister of the state.