Turbulence in Air India's Delhi-Sydney flight, 7 passengers injured

New Delhi: Seven passengers onboard an Air India flight from Delhi to Sydney suffered a "minor sprain" due to severe turbulence, and the plane landed safely in the Australian city on Wednesday, according to officials.

The B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302, which had taken off from the national capital on Tuesday, encountered severe turbulence mid-air.

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that no hospitalisation was required.

"During flight seven passengers reported minor sprain. Cabin crew provided the first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a Nurse travelling as passengers, using an onboard first aid kit," the official said.

There were 224 passengers onboard the aircraft.

An Air India spokesperson said the onboard incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as a standard practice.

According to the DGCA official, Air India's airport manager in Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival, and only three passengers took the medical assistance.

In a statement, the Air India spokesperson said the flight "encountered turbulence mid-air leading to discomfort to the passengers on board".

The airline said the flight landed safely in Sydney, and three passengers availed of medical assistance on arrival, none of whom required hospitalisation.