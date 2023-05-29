Delhi youth accused of brutally murdering teen girlfriend arrested

New Delhi: The 20-year-old youth, who brutally stabbed and bludgeoned his teen girfriend to death in Shahbad Dairy area, was nabbed by the police from Bulandshahr on Monday.

His arrest has been registered by the police.

According to the police, the accused, Sahil, took the 16-year-old girl by surprise when she was en route to a friend's birthday party. He stabbed her multiple times and hit her on the head with a stone slab in the presence of the public. He went missing soon after the crime.

The chilling visuals of the crime, which took place in Shahbad Dairy police station area of North Delhi on Sunday, had onlookers staring at the violent act without doing anything to prevent it.

The visuals of the crime were captured by a security camera in Rohini area of north Delhi.

The body of the victim, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy, was found lying in the street, a senior police officer said.

The couple was in a relationship but had a quarrel on Saturday. The police said the post-mortem will confirm how many times the victim was stabbed.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the police said.

(With PTI inputs.)