New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed and bludgeoned to death by a youth in public view on Sunday.

The chilling visuals of the crime, which took place in Shahbad Dairy police station area of North Delhi on Sunday, had onlookers staring at the violent act without doing anything to prevent it.

The visuals of the crime were captured by a security camera in the area.

According to the police, the accused, Sahil (20), took the teen by surprise when she was en route to a friend's birthday party.

He stabbed her multiple times and hit her on the head with a stone slab in the presence of the public. Though he went ansconding soon after the crime, police nabbed the accused on Monday.

Disturbing visuals from Delhi. Sahil stabs & stones to death 16 year old Sakshi in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. Initial reports suggest the attacker was known to the victim. #Disturbing Visuals pic.twitter.com/NpctAwWuZR — Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) May 29, 2023

The body of the victim, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy, was found lying in the street, a senior police officer said.

The couple was in a relationship but had a quarrel on Saturday. The police said the post-mortem will confirm how many times the victim was stabbed.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the police added.

(With PTI inputs.)