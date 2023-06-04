42 years ago, a tragically similar triple train crash occurred in Tamil Nadu

The horrific triple train crash at Balasore in Odisha that has left at least 288 dead is one of the deadliest in the history of India.

Railway accidents involving three trains are rare -- like the tragic collision of the two passenger trains and a goods train on the night of June 2 in Odisha. But it was not the first such accident in the country.

A similar tragedy occurred 42 years ago at Vaniyambadi, some 200 km from Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

On February 12, 1981, three trains -- Trivandrum Mail, Yercaud Express and a goods train -- were involved in a crash that left 19 dead and at least 50 injured.

The series of events that led to the accident at Vaniyambadi is a lot similar to the most recent tragedy.

The accident at Balasore. June 2, 2023

A goods train was halted on a loop line (which is usually constructed near stations and used to accommodate more trains to ease traffic on the route). According to preliminary reports from the railways, the Coromandel Express which was Chennai-bound, wrongly took the loop line instead of the main line before the Bahanagar Bazar Railway Station and rammed into the goods train.

Coromandel Express was cruising at 127km/hr and the impact of the collision derailed its coaches that fell on the main line.

Within minutes, Howrah-bound Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express that was approaching the main line rammed into the derailed coaches of the Coromandel Express.

The accident at Vaniyambadi. February 12, 1981

According to news reports, the couplings of a goods train had snapped and the loose wagons slipped onto a second line. The Trivandrum Mail (No 20 Madras Mail) crashed into the wagons and derailed.

Meanwhile, the Yercaud Express ran into the derailed Trivandrum Mail leading to a three-train smashup just like in Odisha.