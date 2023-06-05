Malayalam
Another train incident strikes Odisha following Balasore tragedy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 05, 2023 12:21 PM IST
Bargarh train incident
The derailment happened in the early morning of Monday on the private railway line connecting Dungri Limestone Mines and cement plant of ACC Bargarh. Photo: IANS
Bhubaneswar: Following the triple train tragedy in Balasore just three days ago, another incident occurred in Odisha's Bargarh district as a goods train belonging to a private company derailed on Monday, according to officials.

As per initial reports, five wagons of a goods train of a private company carrying limestone derailed near Mendhapali in Bargarh. The derailment happened in the early morning of Monday on the private railway line connecting Dungri Limestone Mines and cement plant of ACC Bargarh.

However, any casualty or injury has not been reported so far. Police have already reached the spot and begun a probe.

"This is completely a narrow gauge siding of a private cement company. All the infrastructure, including rolling stock, engine, wagons, and train track (narrow gauge) are being maintained by the company, only. There is no role of railways in this matter," East Coast Railway said in a press statement.

"There is a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri Limestone Mines and the cement plant of ACC Bargarh. The line, wagons, loco all are private. It is in no way connected with the Indian Railways system," the statement clarified.

Notably, 275 persons were killed and over 1,000 injured in the tragic triple train accident at Bahanaga station in Balasore last Friday. About 260 passengers are still under treatment at different government and private hospitals of Odisha.
(With inputs from IANS)

