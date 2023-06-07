Malayalam
Anurag Thakur to meet protesting wrestlers for talks

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 07, 2023 10:21 AM IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur. File photo: PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: In an attempt to resolve the ongoing wrestlers' agitation against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the government has invited the grapplers  for talks on their issues.

In a tweet post-midnight Tuesday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the government was "willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues".

"I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same," he said.

The move comes days after the wrestlers met Home Minister Amit Shah.

The wrestlers have been agitating against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, and demanded his arrest. Some women wrestlers have accused him of sexually harassing them, charges he has denied.

Earlier, the Delhi Police recorded the statements of Singh's associates and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda as part of the investigation, officials said.

They also said a minor complainant whose statement was the basis of a case registered against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.      

