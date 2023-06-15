Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Karnataka govt to repeal anti-conversion law, take up revision of textbooks

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 15, 2023 04:57 PM IST
PTI05_13_2023_000443B
Siddaramaiah. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

Bengaluru: The Congress-led Karnataka government on Thursday announced that it will repeal the anti-conversion law enforced in the state during the BJP rule.

The announcements were made after the cabinet meeting in Vidhana Soudha. State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the Cabinet has decided to repeal the anti- conversion law brought in by previous BJP government.

"All the aspects introduced by the previous BJP government would be dropped," he said. The act will be taken up for amendment in the Assembly session, scheduled to be held in July," Patil said.

RELATED ARTICLES

The BJP has imposed stringent conditions on religious conversions. It had also prescribed stringent punishment for the offence.

The cabinet has also decided to take up textbook revision, he said.

In the Congress poll manifesto, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had promised to repeal all the acts enacted by the BJP government once the party comes to power in the state.

(With IANS inputs.)

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.