Monsoon onset: Heavy rains lash Chennai; schools shut in 5 Tamil Nadu districts, flights diverted

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 19, 2023 09:22 AM IST Updated: June 19, 2023 10:06 AM IST
Representational image. Photo: freedomnaruk/Shutterstock
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government declared a holiday for educational institutions in five districts on Monday following the incessant rains here.

A holiday was declared for schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts.

The overnight rains have resulted in waterlogging in parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai. Many international flights were diverted from Chennai to Bengaluru on Monday morning and the departure of several flights were delayed.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Trichy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

The Met department has predicted water logging in low lying areas and blockage of roads in light of the heavy rainfall.

