Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Karnataka's Nandini likely to hike milk prices by Rs 3, to cost Rs 42 per litre

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 22, 2023 10:03 AM IST
Article image Haritha - 3
Nandini milk. Image: Onmanorama/Canva
Topic | India

Bengaluru: In order to meet the rising production costs, the Karnataka government is likely to hike the retail price of milk by Rs 3 per litre.

The hike is subject to cabinet approval, and will come into effect from August 1, Milk Federation officials said on Friday.

"To address the rise in production cost of milk and to help the producers, there is a proposal to increase the price of milk. At the next cabinet meeting a decision will be taken regarding its implementation from August 1," Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna said after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

RELATED ARTICLES

There is a demand to increase the price of milk by Rs 5 per litre, he said. "However, the cabinet will decide whether to increase by Rs 5 or Rs 3. We expect a Rs 3 hike."

A delegation of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) led by its Chairman Bheema Naik attended the meeting.

The demand by farmers and the federation was to increase Rs 5 per litre, Naik said. "Once the cabinet decides it to hike by Rs 3 per litre, it will be applicable to all varieties of milk by KMF. We will ensure that the Rs 3 per litre hike benefits the farmers."

Podcast
Haritha Sharly Benjamin
Milma vs Nandini: Why a new milk war is brewing down South | News Brake Ep 71
Haritha Sharly Benjamin
 

Noting that milk price in Karnataka is less compared to other states, Rajanna said Karnataka sells 'Nandini' milk at Rs 39 per litre, while in Andhra Pradesh it is Rs 56, Tamil Nadu Rs 44, Kerala 50, and Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat it is Rs 54.  

(With PTI inputs.)

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.