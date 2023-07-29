Malayalam
Shobana pardons maid who stole Rs 41,000

Our Correspondent
Published: July 29, 2023 10:07 AM IST Updated: July 29, 2023 11:58 AM IST
Shobhana Actress
Actress Shobana. Photo: Arun Sreedhar/ Manorama
India

Actress Shobana has forgiven her maid, who stole Rs 41,000 from the artiste’s house. She requested the police not to register a case against the domestic aide. The actress forgave her maid after she admitted her guilt during investigation.

The woman, hailing from Cuddalore, was employed to take care of Shobana’s mother, Anandam. She stole the money from their house in Teynampet, Chennai. A police complaint was filed after Anandam’s money went missing regularly for the past few months.

The police found that the maid had been sending the money to her daughter’s account with the help of Shobana’s driver. The actress told the police that the money would be recovered from the maid’s salary and requested them not to go ahead with legal measures.

