9 soldiers killed as army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

Leh: Nine soldiers were killed and another was critically injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh's Nyoma, the officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Leh P D Nitya said the Army vehicle, with 10 personnel on board, was on its way to Nyoma from Leh when its driver lost control and it plunged into a gorge at 4.45 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of the personnel.

"Pained by the mishap near Leh in which we have lost personnel of the Indian Army. Their rich service to the nation will always be remembered," Modi was quoted as saying in a post on 'X' by the Prime Minister's Office.

"Condolences to the bereaved families. May those who are injured recover at the earliest," he said.

In a post on 'X', formerly Twitter, the defence minister said, "Saddened by the loss of Indian Army personnel due to an accident near Leh in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation."

"My thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured personnel have been rushed to the Field Hospital. Praying for their speedy recovery," Singh said, without mentioning the number of soldiers killed and injured in the accident.

SSP Nitya said a police team rushed to the accident site and all the injured soldiers were shifted to an Army medical facility where eight personnel were declared dead. Another jawan died subsequently, she said.

The officer said one more jawan was undergoing treatment and his condition was stated to be "critical".

Condoling the death of the soldiers, Home Minister Shah said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ladakh in which we lost our valiant soldiers, as their vehicle fell into a gorge."

"The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. My sincerest condolences to them. May the injured recover at the earliest," he posted on 'X'.