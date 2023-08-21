Chandrayaan-3's lander module establishes two-way communication with Chandrayaan-2's orbiter

Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module established two way communication with the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter around the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said. Chandrayaan-2 is India's lunar mission which was launched in 2019, whose lander however lost communication even after the successful orbit and de-orbit manoeuvers towards the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

‘Welcome, buddy!’

Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM.



Two-way communication between the two is established.



MOX has now more routes to reach the LM.



Update: Live telecast of Landing event begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST.#Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3 — ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2023

The countdown has begun for the highly anticipated landing of India's spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's surface, it has successfully completed all five orbit manoeuver steps and two deboosting manoeuvers, bringing it much closer to the lunar surface. The ISRO is all set to live broadcast the landing of its lunar spacecraft which is scheduled for August 23 and the live telecast will be available starting from Monday at 5.20 pm.