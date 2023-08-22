Malayalam
Chandrayaan-3 mission on schedule, smooth sailing continuing: ISRO

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 22, 2023 03:35 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 mission takes off from Sriharikota on July 14. Photo: ISRO
Topic | India

Bengaluru: The ISRO on Tuesday said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is on schedule. The lander is scheduled to touch down on the surface of the Moon tomorrow.

The space agency said the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), located at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here, is buzzing with energy and excitement.

"The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing," ISRO said in an update this afternoon on India's third mission to the Moon.

It also said the live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 5.20 pm on Wednesday, ahead of the scheduled touch-down of the lander with a rover in its belly near the south polar region around 6.04 pm.

(With PTI inputs)

