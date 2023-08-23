Chandrayaan-3 sends first images of its new home, moon

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the first images clicked by Chandrayaan-3, which a few hours ago, made a successful landing on the moon's surface.

The images of the uneven lunar terrain were taken by the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera during Chanadrayaan's descent.

The images were accessed after the Ch-3 Lander established a link with the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

Chandrayaan-3 had made a soft landing on the moon at 6.04 pm IST. Shortly after the completion of the mission, ISRO posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: India, I reached my destination."

In the process, India became the first country to land on the south pole of the moon. India has now joined an elite group of three nations to have sent a spacecraft to the moon after the erstwhile Soviet Union, the US and China.