Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Bangladesh native held for sexually harassing a flight attendant onboard Muscat-Dhaka flight

PTI
Published: September 08, 2023 02:19 PM IST
In a detailed Facebook post, the actress has revealed her ordeal
In a detailed Facebook post, the actress has revealed her ordeal
Topic | India

Mumbai: A 30-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested here for allegedly sexually harassing a female flight attendant on board a Muscat-Dhaka flight travelling via Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday sometime before the Vistara flight was scheduled to land at the Mumbai International Airport, he said. "The accused, identified as Mohammed Dulal, who is a Bangladeshi national, was going to Dhaka from Muscat via Mumbai on a Vistara flight. Half an hour before the plane was to land in Mumbai, Dulal got up from his seat, hugged a female flight attendant and tried to kiss her," the official said.

He also tried to flash at other cabin crew members and passengers when they tried to intervene, he said. The accused flyer also did not listen to the flight captain when the latter was reading out a red warning card, declaring him an unruly passenger, he said.

RELATED ARTICLES

After landing at the Mumbai airport, the accused was handed over to security officers, who took him to the Sahar police station, the official added. Based on a complaint lodged by the flight attendant, a first information report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused and he was placed under arrest, he said. He was produced in a local court, which remanded him in police custody till Friday, he said.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.