10 children go missing after boat capsizes in Bihar

PTI
Published: September 14, 2023 02:33 PM IST
Representational image: Shutterstock/pirtuss
Topic | India

Muzaffarpur: At least 10 children went missing after a boat capsized in Bagmati river in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday, officials said.

The boat was carrying 30 children, and 20 of them have so far been rescued, they said.

The incident took place near Madhupur Patti ghat along the Bagmati river.

Talking to reporters, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "Rescue operation is underway I have asked the district magistrate concerned to look into the matter with urgency. The state government will provide all assistance to the affected families."

Kumar is in Muzaffarpur to review the progress of ongoing projects in the district.

