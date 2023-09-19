Parliament proceedings shifted from old building to new

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday led a function in the Central Hall of Parliament to celebrate the country's rich parliamentary legacy and resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047.

The leaders lead all MPs to the new Parliament building after a function that lasted nearly an hour and half.

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, who is also the senior most Lok Sabha member, was the first speakerat the Central Hall on Tuesday morning.

The function also witnessed the address of veteran Parliamentarian Shibu Soren, whose combined Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha experience is more than any other member.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also speak on the occasion.

Before the Central Hall function, three separate group photographs- first of MPs from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, second of RS members and third of LS members- was taken at the inner courtyard of the old Parliament building.



Lok Sabha proceedings will begin at 1:15 pm, while Rajya Sabha will meet at 2:15 pm in the new building.

Senior union ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi monitored the arrangements for the function personally and held consultations with the officials. They visited the central hall after the meeting of the union cabinet.

The start of proceedings in the new Parliament building is happening on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, which is considered auspicious for any new beginning.