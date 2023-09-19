Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Parliament proceedings shifted from old building to new

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 19, 2023 09:23 AM IST Updated: September 19, 2023 01:04 PM IST
Inside view of the newly-constructed Lok Sabha that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, at Parliament house in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday led a function in the Central Hall of Parliament to celebrate the country's rich parliamentary legacy and resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047.

The leaders lead all MPs to the new Parliament building after a function that lasted nearly an hour and half.

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, who is also the senior most Lok Sabha member, was the first speakerat the Central Hall on Tuesday morning. 

RELATED ARTICLES

The function also witnessed the address of veteran Parliamentarian Shibu Soren, whose combined Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha experience is more than any other member.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also speak on the occasion.

Before the Central Hall function, three separate group photographs- first of MPs from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, second of RS members and third of LS members- was taken at the inner courtyard of the old Parliament building.

Lok Sabha proceedings will begin at 1:15 pm, while Rajya Sabha will meet at 2:15 pm in the new building.

Senior union ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi monitored the arrangements for the function personally and held consultations with the officials. They visited the central hall after the meeting of the union cabinet.

The start of proceedings in the new Parliament building is happening on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, which is considered auspicious for any new beginning.  

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.