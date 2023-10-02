Woman kidnapped and gang rapped in Madhya Pradesh; search on for accused

Four men allegedly kidnapped and raped a 35-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district, the police said on Monday.

The Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Vivek Sharma said police received information on Sunday that an injured woman was found lying unconscious in an agricultural field.

The police reached the spot and rushed the woman to a community health centre in Shadora. After initial treatment there, she was referred to the district hospital in Ashok Nagar, he added.

The victim was abducted and raped by four people, three of whom she knew. The accused later dumped her in an agricultural field, the official said, quoting the victim.

One of the accused in this gang rape case is a witness in a murder case in which the victim's husband is the accused, he said.

The woman's medical examination reports were awaited, the official said.

The police have registered a case under relevant Indian Penal Code sections for gang rape, kidnapping, and criminal intimidation. The search is on for the accused, he added.

(with PTI inputs)