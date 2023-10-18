Delhi court convicts all 5 accused in 2008 Soumya Vishwanthan murder case, sentencing on Oct 26

New Delhi: Fifteen years after Malayali journalist Soumya Vishwanathan was shot dead in Delhi, the Saket Session Court found all five accused guilty in the case.

Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey convicted Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik and Ajay Kumar under provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Fifth accused Ajay Sethi was convicted under Indian Penal Code section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and under MCOCA provisions for conspiring to abet, aid or knowingly facilitate organised crime and for receiving the proceeds of organised crime.

The judge said the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt the charges against the accused. The court will announce the quantum of their sentence on October 26.

Vishwanathan was shot dead on September 30, 2008, while she was returning home from work in her car around 3.30 am. Police had claimed that the motive behind her killing was robbery.

Five people were arrested for the murder and they have been in custody since March 2009.

