Never said 'India' should not be taught; 'Bharat' will instil self-esteem: Prof CI Issac

New Delhi: Responding to widespread criticism over the NCERT Social Science Committee's recommendation to replace 'India' with 'Bharat' in all school textbooks as part of reforming the curriculum, panel chairman Prof C I Issac on Thursday said they never said 'India' should not be taught, but that the name 'Bharat' will instil self-esteem.

"In my decades-long career as a teacher, I have witnessed the difference in perception students have when they hear 'India' and 'Bharat'. The effect of these two names can be visibly understood. Students are happier when they use the name 'Bharat'. Nowhere has it been said that the name 'India' should not be taught. However, 'Bharat' will inculcate self-esteem in students," said Prof Issac, who is also a historian and a long-time associate of Hindu organisations.

He further said the name 'Bharat' has been mentioned in the Vishnu Purana, which is over 7,000 years old. "Kalidasa also used this name. 'India' became widely used after the Battle of Plassey in 1757. It was in this context that the recommendation was made to use the name 'Bharat' in textbook up to Plus-Two," said Prof Issac.

He also clarified that nobody coerced him into making the recommendation and that he was satisfied with his decision.

The position paper submitted by the Social Science Committee made four recommendations, including the name change. A document was submitted four months ago stating while separating history into three parts, the term 'classical history' should replace 'ancient history' and that the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) should be incorporated into the syllabus and given more importance.

The final decision will be taken by the Curriculum Reform Committee after evaluating the position papers submitted by the expert panel and various states. Meanwhile, NCERT responded that it was not appropriate to comment on the matter now.