Malayali youth, live-in partner immolate self in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A Malayali youth and his live-in partner died after they set themselves on fire in their apartment at Doddagubbi, Kothanur, on Sunday. The deceased are Idukki native Abil Abraham (29) and Soumini Das (20) from Kolkata.



According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday evening. Soumini succumbed to her burns on the spot, while Abil died at a hospital.

Abil started living with Soumini, a married woman, about three days ago. Soumini was a BSC nursing student at a private college in Marathahalli. Abil was running a nursing recruitment agency in Bengaluru. Kothanur police registered a case into the deaths. Police have shifted the bodies to Victoria Hospital for autopsy.