Rajasthan polls: Gehlot cites Kerala example to reject anti-incumbency factor

Jodhpur: Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said there is no anti-incumbency against the Congress and the party will form the government in the state again.

He, surprisingly, chose to cite the example of the Kerala government led by Pinarayi Vijayan which retained power in the last Assembly election. Talking to news agency PTI, Gehlot said Pinarayi-led LDF government retained power 'based on its work for the management of the coronavirus pandemic'.

While this might give a shot in the arm for LDF, an ally in the grand opposition INDIA block, the Congress in the state might find the comparison a tad disappointing given that it is engaged in a war of words over the state government's public outreach programme.

"There seems to be an undercurrent. Looks like the (Congress) government will be repeated," Gehlot told the news agency as voting got underway in the state.

Gehlot said the Congress focused its campaign on development issues while BJP leaders, including the prime minister, home minister and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, used provocative language.

He said the BJP leaders who came from outside, including the prime minister and the Union home minister, tried to instigate people.

"The public has understood. It appears that the Congress government will come again.

"We made good laws for the welfare of gig workers and on right to health and brought schemes for people and gave guarantees," he said.

(With PTI inputs)