Woman training to be Agniveer commits suicide at Navy hostel in Mumbai

Mumbai: A 20-year-old woman undergoing Agniveer training in the Indian Navy allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room at INS Hamla in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.



The woman, hailing from Kerala, was undergoing training at the INS Hamla in the Malwani area in the western suburb of Malad, an official said.

She allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room on Monday morning, he said.

While no suicide note was recovered from the spot, it appears the woman took the extreme step due to personal reasons, the official said.

The woman had been training at the facility for the last 15 days after completing her basic training, he said.

The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and further investigation is underway, the official added.

Agniveers are soldiers recruited by the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme, which was introduced in 2022.

Last month, Agniveer Amritpal Singh, a native of Punjab's Mansa district, committed suicide by shooting himself while on sentry duty in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army earlier said.

It also said military honours were not extended to his funeral as deaths arising out of self-inflicted injuries are not given such honours.

The Army asserted that it does not differentiate among soldiers based on whether they joined the force prior to or after the implementation of the Agnipath scheme.

Another Agniveer, Akshay Laxman Gawate, hailing from Buldhana district in Maharashtra, died in the line of duty in Siachen last month.