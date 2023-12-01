Malayalam
Assembly Polls: Counting of votes in Mizoram moved to Monday

PTI
Published: December 01, 2023 09:00 PM IST
PTI11_06_2023_000048B
Polling officials collect EVMs and other election material at a distribution centre ahead of voting for Mizoram Assembly elections. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: The counting of votes in Mizoram will take place on December 4, a day after it was originally scheduled, the Election Commission said on Friday.

It said the decision was taken following representations from various quarters requesting for a change in the date of counting from December 3 on the ground that Sunday holds a special significance for the people of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state.

"The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to 4th December, 2023 (Monday)," it stated.

The counting was earlier scheduled for December 3, along that in four other states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana - where assembly polls were held last month.

