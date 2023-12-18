Malayalam
Woman dies after sari gets stuck in Delhi metro door

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 18, 2023 10:07 AM IST Updated: December 18, 2023 10:12 AM IST
Woman died after her saree got stuck between the Delhi Metro train's doors. Representational image: Delhi Metro/ Manorama
Topic | India

New Delhi: A 35-year-old woman who had got under a metro train at Inderlok Station died at Safdarjung Hospital here on Saturday, December 16. The incident took place after the woman's sari got stuck between the train's doors as they closed, on Thursday, December 14.

It is unclear whether the deceased, Reena, was boarding or deboarding the train when the accident took place.

"An incident happened at Inderlok Metro station on Thursday where prima facie it appears that a woman passenger's clothes got entangled in a train leading to injuries and subsequent demise in hospital on Saturday," said Anuj Dayal, Chief Public Relations Officer, Delhi Metro.

Dayal added that the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) will hold an inquiry into this incident. As of now, no case has been registered in the matter, stated an officer from the Delhi Police. "Police are probing it and if needed, legal opinion shall be taken," the officer added.

Vicky, a relative of the woman, said she was going to Mohan Nagar from Nangloi in west Delhi when she met with the accident. "When she reached Inderlok Metro Station and was changing the train, her sari got stuck. She fell and got seriously wounded. She was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in a critical condition. On Saturday evening, she died," he said.

Reena's husband died around seven years ago. She is survived by a son and a daughter, Vicky added.

(With PTI Inputs)

