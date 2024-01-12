Malayalam
PM inaugurates Atal Setu, longest sea bridge in country linking south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai

PTI
Published: January 12, 2024 06:03 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during the inauguration of 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu', in Navi Mumbai, Friday, January 12, 2024. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Rs 17,840 crore Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, the longest bridge as well as the longest sea bridge in the country connecting south Mumbai with Nhava-Sheva in Navi Mumbai.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu ahead of its inauguration, in Maharashtra. Photo: PTI

The six-lane trans-harbour bridge is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km long sea link. The bridge will provide faster connectivity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Pune. It will also improve connectivity between the Mumbai Port and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu ahead of its inauguration, in Maharashtra. Photo: PTI

The foundation stone of the bridge had been laid by Prime Minister Modi in December 2016. The PM on Friday also laid the foundation stone of an underground road tunnel connecting the Eastern Freeway in eastern Mumbai to Marine Drive in south Mumbai. The 9.2 km tunnel will be built at a cost of more than Rs 8,700 crore.

